Does using an improvised weapon in certain ways impart properties to it? For instance, does throwing a rock give the rock the Thrown property? — DanDanFielding (@DMdandanfieldng) November 22, 2017

Using an object in a certain way doesn't impart any weapon properties to it. Those properties are game features. An object has such properties only if a rule or the DM says it does. #DnD https://t.co/evGTFCXIuM — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 22, 2017