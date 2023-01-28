Does using an improvised weapon in certain ways impart properties to it? For instance, does throwing a rock give the rock the Thrown property?
— DanDanFielding (@DMdandanfieldng) November 22, 2017
Using an object in a certain way doesn't impart any weapon properties to it. Those properties are game features. An object has such properties only if a rule or the DM says it does. #DnD https://t.co/evGTFCXIuM
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 22, 2017
I’m so glad you had relationship! She sounds great. Jokiness retracted.I liked the joke! I'm just the unusual person with the grandma who'd get it. 😀
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 23, 2017