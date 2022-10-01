Tortles have always had short life spans for whatever reason. Maybe it’s the wild partying lifestyle—live fast, die hard, leave a beautiful shell, etc. 🐢 🎉 #wotcstaff
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 19, 2022
One thought on “Why do tortles only live fifty years?”
If tortles were more like sea turtles, a shorter life span would make sense. But they’re much more like tortoises, so my reflex is to just say “Oh, that’s a typo – it’s supposed to be 500, not 50.”