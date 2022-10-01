Why do tortles only live fifty years?

One thought on “Why do tortles only live fifty years?

  1. D. Walker says:

    If tortles were more like sea turtles, a shorter life span would make sense. But they’re much more like tortoises, so my reflex is to just say “Oh, that’s a typo – it’s supposed to be 500, not 50.”

