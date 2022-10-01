What are younger folk who help the clergy in temples, what is their title?

@TheEdVerse Sorry for bombarding you with Qs
What are younger folk who help the clergy in temples called/what is their title? I imagine they'd separate them and their duties by hopeful clergy and laypeople?
I envision they hopeful clergy being paiges/clerks to the clergy.
1)
The formal titles vary by church, but a “novice” is someone recognized as on the path to priesthood, whereas a “lay brother” or “lay sister” (collectively, “Lay devout”) are temple/abbey/monastery/shrine workers not priests or on a path to priesthood. 2)
In many faiths, the lay devout are actually addressed as "Devout" (as in, "Devout Brandor" or "Devout Aslanna" if Brandor or Aslanna was their given name…whereas a novice would be "Faithful X," with "X" being the name of a saint or historical distinguished-service cleric.
