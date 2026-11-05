@ChrisPerkinsDnD One of my players wants to play as a unicorn. Is this possible? If so, what race would you suggest modding to allow it?
— sno4wy (@sno4wy) June 18, 2016
Just strap a horn to a gnome and call it good. https://t.co/YHGxwqnivq
— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 18, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD I'm not yet familiar with all D&D in-jokes, but why do people pick on gnomes? You do not seem to be the only one.
— Mimo (@mimo_tweets) June 18, 2016
I think it's because of the Garden Gnome Effect. https://t.co/6Myj9HbXzL
— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 18, 2016
woo garden gnomes https://t.co/jmOrLKlrhZ
— ❤ Ashley ❤ (@Dementedcunt) June 18, 2016
Call me crazy, but there should be a garden gnome emoji. https://t.co/XWtptW6jlq
— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 18, 2016
@mimo_tweets @ChrisPerkinsDnD Gnomes don't have any pop culture stuff to go off, so nobody knows where to put them, and it makes them wierd.
— Emmia the Insecure (@EmmiaSilk) June 18, 2016
Strong point! https://t.co/qqgy88HgYw
— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 18, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD @HellcowKeith wrote Zilargo to make gnomes great again didn't he?
— The Snark Knight (@SnarkKnight1) June 18, 2016
Eberron's treatment of gnomes is by far my favorite, as least with regard to D&D published worlds. https://t.co/zNN6lU5jzc
— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 19, 2016