@ChrisPerkinsDnD One of my players wants to play as a unicorn. Is this possible? If so, what race would you suggest modding to allow it? — sno4wy (@sno4wy) June 18, 2016

Just strap a horn to a gnome and call it good. https://t.co/YHGxwqnivq — (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 18, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD I'm not yet familiar with all D&D in-jokes, but why do people pick on gnomes? You do not seem to be the only one. — Mimo (@mimo_tweets) June 18, 2016

I think it's because of the Garden Gnome Effect. https://t.co/6Myj9HbXzL — (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 18, 2016

Call me crazy, but there should be a garden gnome emoji. https://t.co/XWtptW6jlq — (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 18, 2016

@mimo_tweets @ChrisPerkinsDnD Gnomes don't have any pop culture stuff to go off, so nobody knows where to put them, and it makes them wierd. — Emmia the Insecure (@EmmiaSilk) June 18, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD @HellcowKeith wrote Zilargo to make gnomes great again didn't he? — The Snark Knight (@SnarkKnight1) June 18, 2016