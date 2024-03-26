Why didn’t you follow a more feudal system in Forgotten Realms?

I was wondering why didn’t you follow a more feudal system with knights, squires, minor and major lords in forgotten realmsOnly a few places in the Realms have a feudal system (Cormyr is one), and in every case they're different from real-world historical. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) June 16, 2017

Quite deliberate, as I didn't want readers (and later, gamers) to make assumptions based on what they knew of real-world history. Leaves… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) June 16, 2017

"where the story could go" far more wide open and interesting. (For D&D, makes for better roleplaying.) Several of the Border Kingdoms… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) June 16, 2017