In the Forgotten Realms, if you had to travel from Dagger Falls to Tashluta, which route would you select & why? Thanks!Depends on time of year (weather), and who I was (Elminster = just teleport; most elves & Harpers = use the right gates), but…
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) June 22, 2017
Overland S to Suzail or Marsember, take ship down the Vilhon, trade roads to Border Kingdom ports and ship to Tashluta, or stay on trade…
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) June 22, 2017
..roads through Ormpur and Sheirtalar into the Tashalar. Route depends also on date (wars going on, etc.).
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) June 22, 2017