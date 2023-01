why can’t you conjure animals or similar spells through total cover if you can see outside? Choosing a space for summons to appear count as targeting? I thought only creatures,objects and Aoe PoO count. No general rule says you can't. Certain spells might not allow it, though, depending on their wording. Are you specifically asking about conjure animals?

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 29, 2017