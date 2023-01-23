NEW Trailer! Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

right on your knees okay chop it off chop it off let’s do it oh we got him now you know what I’m thinking they’re probably sharper stairs somewhere else we’re thieves but we helped the wrong person steal the wrong thing and unleash the greatest evil the world has ever known the red Wizards created an army of the undead sounds lovely quite the opposite I know I was being ironic I find irony as a blazer because he who wields it most especially you’re not a lot of fun are you how are we gonna pull this off we’re gonna need a team follow me to the orifice the orifice I’ll go lost don’t mind that she missed no that’s not good aren’t you sick of failing we couldn’t die there’s worse things than dying I lost everything that ever mattered to me and if we quit now that’s for nothing I don’t want to see you die which is why I’m Gonna Leave the Room discounts now the bridge is protected by an ancient trap we must not trigger the mechanism I may have triggered the mechanism so sorry



