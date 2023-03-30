@JeremyECrawford so, why can't a wizard get a pseudodragon with the find familiar spell?

Warlocks have a special feature that allows them to have a pseudodragon familiar. If anyone else wants such a familiar, you need to use the variant rule in the Monster Manual. #DnD

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 12, 2018