@JeremyECrawford so, why can't a wizard get a pseudodragon with the find familiar spell?
— Todd Crouse (@GamerWarrior18) January 12, 2018
Warlocks have a special feature that allows them to have a pseudodragon familiar. If anyone else wants such a familiar, you need to use the variant rule in the Monster Manual. #DnD https://t.co/dtnVxPOjZ8
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 12, 2018
2 thoughts on “Why can’t a wizard get a pseudodragon with the find familiar spell?”
I don’t know if my previous questions got lost so if this is a duplicate I apologize.
But this raises a few questions.
1. Why is the variant familiar more powerful then the pact version without voice of the chain master. 1 mile vs. 100 feet.
2. The variant option removes the need to learn the spell?
3. Not directly related to variant vs. Warlock but when did the pseudo dragon lose the ability to turn invisible. Between the imp, quasi and sprite the pseudo dragon is the only one that can’t turn invisible. Seems it got the short end of the deal in this version.
In the ultimate battle between good and evil, evil gets the best pets.
Seeing no answer, I am guessing it is still lost?