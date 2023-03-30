I thought I remember seeing somewhere that’s it’s possible to kill someone by over healing them. (twice their max HP). Is this true for 5e? No.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 8, 2017
One thought on “Is it possible to kill someone by over healing them?”
If I remember correctly back when it was a thing the Positive Energy Plane would heal living creature a few HP a round and once it over healed by an amount the creature would explode.