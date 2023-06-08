Why aren’t all races designed around having sub-races?

Story almost always leads our rules design. For example, if a race doesn't have subraces as part of its story, we don't create them when doing the rules design. #DnD https://t.co/dUY7fStJ5X

Elves have so many options because of their story, which we delve into in "Mordenkainen's Tome of Foes."

But shouldn’t some races have that in their story? Why are there a million options for Elves (for example), but ALL Goliaths are the same when there are different types of giants? If the goliath story connected them to the different types of giants, the rules design would reflect that fact.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 22, 2018