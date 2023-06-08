@JeremyECrawford Why aren't all races designed around having sub-races?
Story almost always leads our rules design. For example, if a race doesn't have subraces as part of its story, we don't create them when doing the rules design. #DnD https://t.co/dUY7fStJ5X
Elves have so many options because of their story, which we delve into in "Mordenkainen's Tome of Foes."
But shouldn’t some races have that in their story? Why are there a million options for Elves (for example), but ALL Goliaths are the same when there are different types of giants? If the goliath story connected them to the different types of giants, the rules design would reflect that fact.
Are there any races you wish did have sub-races? 🙂 If I were designing dragonborn from scratch, I'd connect them more closely to the different types of D&D dragons.
I feel this is a crutch, since so many of us tell our own stories with D&D, not yours. And some of those stories have room for different kinds of goliaths, or half-orcs (what’s the other half?), or lizardfolk, et cetera. For us, it feels limiting, not like a story device. D&D's rules will never capture all the glorious variations possible in a home game. In the rules, we model the most likely things, based on the game's legacy and fan feedback, and then encourage you to customize. If enough feedback calls for more options, we listen.
If you aren’t following official D&D story, that’s fine, but you shouldn’t feel limited by official D&D stuff then. If you want to homebrew a story/world, go ahead, and if it makes sense to homebrew subraces in that world, why wouldn’t you? Just make what you need for your world.
But it’s not reasonable to expect the good folks at WotC to write rules and content that encompass every possible thing anyone might ever want to do. It just isn’t feasible.