Based on new Bonus Action nesting rulings, if you have multiple attacks and are two weapon fighting, you can no longer attack with main weapon, attack with off-hand weapon, and attack with main weapon in that order? The ruling is that the text of a bonus action matters. The precondition for using two-weapon fighting (PH, 195) is making an attack with the Attack action, so if you make an attack with the Attack action, you can now take the bonus action.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 17, 2018
The burning question is this – why not just word Bonus action abilities of this sort to allow for any order of operations?
Why make the Attack Action a pre-condition instead of just a condition?
Change the text for Two Weapon Fighting from:
“When you take the Attack action and attack with a light melee weapon that you’re holding in one hand, you can use a bonus action to attack with a different light melee weapon that you’re holding in the other hand.”
“When wielding a different light melee weapon in each hand, you can use a bonus action to attack with one of these weapons, provided you also take the Attack action to attack with the other weapon on your turn.”
Similarly, you could change Shield Master from:
“If you take the Attack action on your turn, you can use a bonus action to try to shove a creature within 5 feet of you with your shield.
…to something like:
“You can use a bonus action to try to shove a creature within 5 feet of you with your shield, provided you also take the Attack action on your turn.”
Appparently the concern is that a player could take a bonus action and be prevented from later taking the action which triggers the ability to use that bonus action. My response is who cares? The important thing is the character must be locked into using that action.