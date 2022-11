Good afternoon Mr. Ed, I hope you are having a good day.

I have a question about a prestige class: Who created the Techsmith(Faiths & Pantheons) and gond? Some curiosities or facts about these faerun artificers that look very advanced. I created Gond. I believe Eric Boyd created the techsmith. He's the man to ask about those dangerous, dangerous individuals.#Realmslore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 2, 2022