Matt Mercer DM Tips: Creating Magical Items!

MATT: Hello. My name is Matthew Mercer.

I’m a voice actor and the Dungeon Master

on Critical Role here at Geek & Sundry,

and today’s topic is the

nuts and bolts behind actual magical–

I shouldn’t say actual, because we’re

not actually creating an item.

That’d be kind of cool but no, we’re not doing that.

All right. From the top.

Now there are a number of great magical items

and equipment provided as reward options in many,

many RPG systems. However, sometimes

either you have inspiration to design and

customize a piece of enchanted gear for

a member of the adventuring party,

or a magically inclined member of the party

wishes to craft their own piece of custom loot

during in-game downtime.

Well, here are a number of tips

to consider while coming upon either

of these circumstances.

One, how prevalent are magical items

in your campaign, and how integral

do you want them to be to a PCs ability

and power level? If you hand them out rather

often, perhaps you would want to keep

the enchantment fairly light and situational,

adding it to their toolbox.

If you prefer to build the mystique of magical items,

gifting them rather infrequently, consider

making them a little more robust in description

and function, therefore, it’s a more special

occasion when it’s actually presented for them.

I’d say read up on the suggested rules on

magical item distribution.

Most systems will have a section written

for GMs describing the intended PC levels for certain items.

Use those as a gauge regarding the

general amount of power you want to

give any custom items so as not to overbalance

the party because once you do that,

it’s a little hard to reel it back, buddy.

If there is none, err on the side of less

than more at first. If the item appears to be

a dud shortly after granting it,

you can always have the item suddenly evolve

or exhibit new qualities that improve its usefulness

as they progress further in the game.

Often you’re creating a new magical item

with a specific PC or PCs in mind.

Now consider what that PC is missing,

or what benefit would make for a fun and engaging

enchantment for that PC. Are they generally

grounded and lack ranged attacks to deal with flying foes?

Perhaps a benefit that enables a ranged strike

or method of temporarily reaching a distant foe

so they don’t feel completely useless

in those situations. Now try not to load down

a new magical item with a laundry list

of abilities too early into a campaign.

It can seem overwhelming to non-veteran players

and most of those cool abilities will go forgotten and unused.

Some really good items can come with a cost,

like a curse that inhabits the item and isn’t

revealed until used. They must quest to

cleanse the item or find a powerful enough

healer to break the curse to utilize its true power.

Maybe something terrible is also seeking

the item and as long as you wield it, you know

you are slowly being stalked by the previous owner.

Some magical items can be sentient,

either harboring the soul of the creator

or a previous owner, or the item was instilled

with life essence when crafted.

Consider the personality elements of the

NPC persona locked within.

What are their goals? Their hatreds?

What would they not tolerate in a wielder?

Perhaps you design a series of magical items that,

on their own, carry a meager enchantment,

but when worn with other items from

the set the benefits increase.

Now the search is on for other members of

the item’s family. Aw… family. Bringing people together.

Now the monetary worth of the item can

follow the suggested worth in recommended

RPG systems, but also keep in mind that what

an item is worth is far more than most merchants

are willing to pay for it. I mean, after all,

that’s how they make a profit.

So when considering the party selling back

magical items through the game, merchants

will generally try and barter from anywhere

from half to a quarter of what it’s worth.

Then you can go ahead and gauge your

social encounter and how much they actually

pay for it, based on the success of the party.

Now some players may have access to materials

and resources in game to create and enchant

their own magical accessories. If so,

here are a number of things to consider,

as well as some tips to keep in mind.

How often do you imagine the adventuring party

will be able to have downtime during the adventure

you’ve set out for them? If it’s not very often,

consider truncating the recommended crafting

time to allow the PC the chance to occasionally

make use of their skills in this.

If the player wants to create a new, original

magical item, let them pitch you the gist of their item.

Maybe even send you a mock-up of the item

from their perspective. Now take that item

and compare it to other existing magical items

of similar or equal intended power level.

You can then adjust the item’s power, if needed,

to befit the level of equipment you wish your

party to have access to at their current level.

Adjust the cost, and time required to create

the item accordingly and let the player know

the changes you made. If you both can agree on it,

then allow it to be done within the game. Hurrah!

If the item they wish to create is a bit beyond

the power level you’re comfortable with

at the moment, you can always let them

craft a part of it and notify them that some pieces

needed to complete the item must be located,

recovered, or scrounged from very dangerous

locales in your world. They can now travel forward

with the party keeping an eye out for those

missing components while getting excited

at the prospect of a new piece of equipment

that they’ve been working on.

Anyway, I hope these tips have been useful

for the implementation of custom items in your campaign.

You can see other episodes of GM tips

here at geekandsundry.com.

My name is Matthew Mercer. Thank you for watching,

and I’ll see you on the internet.

