Confessions of an #rpg designer: While I study games as written, I rarely play them as written. Even my own. Especially my own. When you want to create experiences that the game doesn't quite support, tweaking the game is not only appropriate, it's essential.

I tend to DM a lot of adventures as written (or very close to it), which I do to help aid me in assessing them. The more I diverge, the harder it is to determine if it was successful due to my own skills, or due to the designer.

But what I do is *not* what I think most should!

— Merric Blackman (@MerricB) December 15, 2021