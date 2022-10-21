Can the PC use the action surge to cast another spell?

@JeremyECrawford If the PC is multi-classed can he use the action surge to cast another spell? — Allan Salvador (@kenshinzen) May 10, 2017

Action Surge gives an extra action, which can do whatever an action can do, including the Cast a Spell action. Really, any action. #DnD https://t.co/b7Zx5IBGP3 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 10, 2017

@JeremyECrawford If that's true, can the Sorcerer use Quickened magic to cast two spells since one is a bonus action? Often bothered me. — Major Bones (@Major_Bones) May 10, 2017