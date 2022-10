Good day to you, sir. Might I ask, which source material would you recommend for learning more about aquatic/sea elves? There doesn’t seem to be a lot about their ecology in more recent publications (to my knowledge) I heartily recommend SEA OF FALLEN STARS by Steven Schend (TSR 11393, an oversized paperback released in 1999).#Realmslore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 15, 2022