“The dragon finds it a distinct delight”

The tentacled monster no one denies

Was of sufficiently formidable size

Its smallest tentacle thicker than the fattest thighs

I’m no bard, so I called it not “alluring” but “otherwise” — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 25, 2022

Yon prophecy a cryptic fate for us all doth hold

That’s their drawback; always confusion in what’s foretold

To find their truth, one must live until old

Hair gone white, or just gone, where once gold

Yet I think I prefer my life uncontrolled — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 26, 2022