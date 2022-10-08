“The dragon finds it a distinct delight”

The tentacled monster no one denies
Was of sufficiently formidable size
Its smallest tentacle thicker than the fattest thighs
I’m no bard, so I called it not “alluring” but “otherwise”
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 25, 2022
Yon prophecy a cryptic fate for us all doth hold
That’s their drawback; always confusion in what’s foretold
To find their truth, one must live until old
Hair gone white, or just gone, where once gold
Yet I think I prefer my life uncontrolled
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 26, 2022
