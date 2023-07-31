@JeremyECrawford @SageAdviceDnD Which attribute is used for the banshee's corrupting touch (melee spell attack)? It's too high to be Int or Wis, and it's too low to be Cha. Did someone goof, or am I missing something?
— J.D. Mettle (@TestYourMettle) January 23, 2019
The banshee's Corrupting Touch uses the creature's Dexterity modifier.
A spell attack in a monster stat block that isn't part of a spell can use whatever ability modifier the designer deems appropriate. #DnD https://t.co/15t6pFRDc4
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 24, 2019