Mental Prison: can I use Dimension Door to avoid the psychic damage?

@JeremyECrawford Suppose that I've failed the first Intelligence ST of the spell Mental Prison. Now I'm restrained, but I then use Dimension Door spell to teleport 500 feet away: I avoid the 10d10 psychic damage or the Mental Prison is teleported with me (is still around me)?
— Draconis (@DerynDraconis) January 10, 2019
If you move out of mental prison by any means, you take its psychic damage, and the spell ends. See the spell's final sentence for more details. #DnD https://t.co/OutBm4F7Uj
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 24, 2019