The D&D corner at WotC, where the real magic happens! pic.twitter.com/G6AYRULV7Z — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) October 10, 2014

Taking an afternoon stroll to thaw the brain. In case you ever wondered what Wizards HQ looked like: pic.twitter.com/ODutKhqTyv — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) October 6, 2014

Our Geek Chic gaming table has the castle model from the last Acq Inc game on it. That's where I hide the Twix bars. pic.twitter.com/tkxL77Zjav — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) October 10, 2014