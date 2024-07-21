if I pair a troll wth two pteranodons, do I really double the total xp?

@zudensachenif I pair a troll wth two pteranodons, do I really double the total xp? Even the troll’s? Seems like one pteranodon adds lots xp adding more creatures does not increase danger in a linear manner – it's a big jump in threat
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 10, 2014
@mikemearls thanks I'm cool with that. Players love it. But means you could in principle double an ancient dragon by chucking in a couple..
— Dave Aldridge (@zudensachen) October 10, 2014
@zudensachen…of twig blights? Nope – monster CRs need to be close for multiplier to kick in, or monster abilities relevant to threat/encounter
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 10, 2014
@zudensachen It's in the DMG, will be added to Basic D&D.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 10, 2014
@zudensachenby the way, we really appreciate getting these replies! Great level of support from game designer! no problem!
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 11, 2014