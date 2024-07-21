if I pair a troll wth two pteranodons, do I really double the total xp?

@zudensachenif I pair a troll wth two pteranodons, do I really double the total xp? Even the troll’s? Seems like one pteranodon adds lots xp adding more creatures does not increase danger in a linear manner – it's a big jump in threat — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 10, 2014

@mikemearls thanks I'm cool with that. Players love it. But means you could in principle double an ancient dragon by chucking in a couple.. — Dave Aldridge (@zudensachen) October 10, 2014

@zudensachen…of twig blights? Nope – monster CRs need to be close for multiplier to kick in, or monster abilities relevant to threat/encounter — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 10, 2014

@zudensachen It's in the DMG, will be added to Basic D&D. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 10, 2014