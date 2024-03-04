Where I can find info on the population of the Forgotten Realms cities?

@narcisolemaHi Ed, I was reading books of Forgotten Realms but I couldn’t find the population of the cities. Where I can find that info? It's not a constant, even with 1 year (Waterdeep has huge summer pop, small winter one). And tax rolls are the only count in… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 25, 2016

@narcisolema …most places, and aren't very accurate for total pop. I gave many cities pop figures in (2e) ForgottenRealmsAdventures hc… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 25, 2016

@narcisolema …and the 3e FRCS and all of the regional sourcebooks (Shining South, Unapproachable East, etc.) give pop figures. Baldur's… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 25, 2016