Any noble family suggestion near Sword Coast/Moonsea?

@kandidkerryFR adv with out-of-way noble fam (by keep from Deck of Many Things in 1000 DR). Any loc suggestions near Sword Coast/Moonsea? I would use one of Waterdeep's noble families; they ALL have country estates up the Dessarin valley (most near Amphail).
@kandidkerryThanks! Is it ok for Waterdeep nobles to be halflings? An entire family? No. Halflings married into a noble family: YES. If you're rich, Waterdhavian nobles find you attractive. ;}
@kandidkerryThanks for being so helpful. I’m starting to think easier for halfling clan to have keep n town under protection. No nobles. Heh. Things are ALWAYS easier without nobles. ;}
