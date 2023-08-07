@matthewmercer @mattcolville @ChrisPerkinsDnD @JeremyECrawford curious your thoughts — when one has invisibility cast upon them unknowingly, do they know they’re invisible? I imagine they could come to the conclusion shortly thru various ways, but at the initial moment? Thx
— — (@scar_dnd) March 21, 2019
If you're turned invisible without knowing it, you're in for a spooky discovery:
"Mm, that donut looks delicious …"
[reaches for donut]
"Where the hell did my hand go?!" #DnD https://t.co/Ai6Hxls51b
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 22, 2019
One thought on “When one has invisibility cast upon them unknowingly, do they know they’re invisible?”