So I know this is a really old post but if the caster polymorphs themselves into an intelligence 1 or 2 creature, please explain why it doesn't interrupt concentration on spells?
— Travis Hughes (@TheRogueX) May 6, 2019
The ability to cast spells and concentrate on one has no Intelligence prerequisite in D&D, unless a rule tells you otherwise. #DnD https://t.co/wWqILsMLE5
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 7, 2019
But aren't Polymorphed targets limited to their natural actions of their new form?
I've seen everyone just acting as their normal selves when polymorphed, even forming plans and following directions.
— Brachy [Commissions Closed] (@BrachyZoid) May 7, 2019
The ability to concentrate on a spell doesn't require you to be a member of a particular species or creature type.
The rule on concentration is a general rule that works no matter who is doing the concentrating. #DnD https://t.co/O9FXr0H55g
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 7, 2019
One thought on “If the caster polymorphs themselves into an intelligence 1 or 2 creature, why it doesn’t interrupt concentration on spells?”
Intelligence measures mental acuity, accuracy of recall, and the ability to reason. An Intelligence check comes into play when you need to draw on logic, education, memory, or deductive reasoning. It’s up to the DM to decide when an Intelligence check is needed or not.