If the caster polymorphs themselves into an intelligence 1 or 2 creature, why it doesn’t interrupt concentration on spells?

So I know this is a really old post but if the caster polymorphs themselves into an intelligence 1 or 2 creature, please explain why it doesn't interrupt concentration on spells?

The ability to cast spells and concentrate on one has no Intelligence prerequisite in D&D, unless a rule tells you otherwise.

But aren't Polymorphed targets limited to their natural actions of their new form? I've seen everyone just acting as their normal selves when polymorphed, even forming plans and following directions.

The ability to concentrate on a spell doesn't require you to be a member of a particular species or creature type.

The rule on concentration is a general rule that works no matter who is doing the concentrating.

