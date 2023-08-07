If the caster polymorphs themselves into an intelligence 1 or 2 creature, why it doesn’t interrupt concentration on spells?

  1. Jason Raper says:

    Intelligence measures mental acuity, accuracy of recall, and the ability to reason. An Intelligence check comes into play when you need to draw on logic, education, memory, or deductive reasoning. It’s up to the DM to decide when an Intelligence check is needed or not.

