When making your player character, do you come up with the character first then the race/class stuff; or choosing the race/class stuff then making a character around that?

Okay so odd Dungeons and Dragons question. Typically, when making your player character, do you come up with the character first then the race/class stuff; or the other way around, choosing the race/class stuff then making a character around that? It differs from character to character. I've done both. You get inspired in different ways, and that's the beauty of DnD. It's just stimulating and it's so much fun to follow your inspirations wherever they take you. Just be open to whatever comes to you.

