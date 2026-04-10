When creating a campaign do you prefer to start small or vice versa?

@ChrisPerkinsDnD @mikemearls When creating a campaign, do you prefer to start small and work up or vice versa? History/lore first or last?
— Michael Wahl (@MWDuo) January 28, 2016
I prefer to start small and slowly expand outward as the campaign evolves. https://t.co/jnryxvz9nH
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 29, 2016
I start small, with one key area and a few important events that shape how things work at the start of the campaign. https://t.co/WDuP6nhK5M
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 29, 2016