When creating a campaign do you prefer to start small or vice versa?

@ChrisPerkinsDnD @mikemearls When creating a campaign, do you prefer to start small and work up or vice versa? History/lore first or last? — Michael Wahl (@MWDuo) January 28, 2016

I prefer to start small and slowly expand outward as the campaign evolves. https://t.co/jnryxvz9nH — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 29, 2016