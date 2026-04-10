How do Wild Shape attacks interact with unarmed strikes?

One thought on “How do Wild Shape attacks interact with unarmed strikes?

  1. dwayne d. butcher says:

    so a fist is a weapon one that is a natural part of a person, same as a claw and any other extension thereof. un·armed /ˌənˈärmd/
    Learn to pronounce adjective
    not equipped with or carrying weapons. This would be to have something that is not a natural part of something such as a sword or gun etc. So in conclusion they can be used with the monk flurry, as long as you don’t use multi attack which from my point of view is like flurry but for creatures.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.