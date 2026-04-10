@Iamtheguy9How do Wild Shape attacks interact with unarmed strikes? See Alter Self for reason why Claw or Bite may trigger Flurry of Blows alter self isn't address the core rules – it's creating a specific exception for how a PC uses that spell
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 22, 2016
@layhnedotaSo the attacks of a Wild Shaped druid (the ones listed in the stat block) absolutely can’t trigger Flurry of Blows? yeah, they are way too good to flurry with
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 23, 2016
@layhnedota Multiattack on BrownBear: 1d8+4, 2d6+4 + FoB 2d8+4 avg 35 (max 56) that’s comparable (little higher) than GWFlv20 as Dru6/Mnk14 you can totally OK on a DM basis, but from a design POV it puts some funky limits on creating more beasts
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 23, 2016
@layhnedota what happens is this – someone building a new beast never connects it to the monk/druid, and something gets through
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 23, 2016
Natural weapons don't count as unarmed strikes. The alter self spell creates an exception for the spellcaster. #DnD https://t.co/fDBhvnJGC5
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 23, 2016
@JeremyECrawford Okay – but a Druid/Monk in Wild Shape can still perform a head-butt type attack as an unarmed strike, right?
— Layhne (@layhnedota) February 23, 2016
Any creature can make an unarmed strike, as defined in the Player's Handbook. #DnD https://t.co/S6ospBxhsI
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 23, 2016
One thought on “How do Wild Shape attacks interact with unarmed strikes?”
so a fist is a weapon one that is a natural part of a person, same as a claw and any other extension thereof. un·armed /ˌənˈärmd/
Learn to pronounce adjective
not equipped with or carrying weapons. This would be to have something that is not a natural part of something such as a sword or gun etc. So in conclusion they can be used with the monk flurry, as long as you don’t use multi attack which from my point of view is like flurry but for creatures.