How do Wild Shape attacks interact with unarmed strikes?

@Iamtheguy9How do Wild Shape attacks interact with unarmed strikes? See Alter Self for reason why Claw or Bite may trigger Flurry of Blows alter self isn't address the core rules – it's creating a specific exception for how a PC uses that spell — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 22, 2016

@layhnedotaSo the attacks of a Wild Shaped druid (the ones listed in the stat block) absolutely can’t trigger Flurry of Blows? yeah, they are way too good to flurry with — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 23, 2016

@layhnedota Multiattack on BrownBear: 1d8+4, 2d6+4 + FoB 2d8+4 avg 35 (max 56) that’s comparable (little higher) than GWFlv20 as Dru6/Mnk14 you can totally OK on a DM basis, but from a design POV it puts some funky limits on creating more beasts — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 23, 2016

@layhnedota what happens is this – someone building a new beast never connects it to the monk/druid, and something gets through — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 23, 2016

Natural weapons don't count as unarmed strikes. The alter self spell creates an exception for the spellcaster. #DnD https://t.co/fDBhvnJGC5 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 23, 2016

@JeremyECrawford Okay – but a Druid/Monk in Wild Shape can still perform a head-butt type attack as an unarmed strike, right? — Layhne (@layhnedota) February 23, 2016