@JeremyECrawford When casting Temporal Shunt at 6+, if one of the additional creatures is concentrating on a spell, are they able to maintain concentration through time, or does the lapse cause it to break? #EGtW #DND
— Nick Schile (@_Xantilo_) March 18, 2020
The temporal shunt spell in D&D has no effect on a target's concentration.
The rule on concentration (PH, 203) lists what breaks concentration. An effect doesn't break concentration unless it's on that list, a rule makes an explicit exception, or the DM rules otherwise. #DnD https://t.co/apS451VZxg
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 19, 2020