@Tobbun hey ed, what’s the usual punishment for attempted/successful murder inthe shining lands? Death penalty? Prison + damages? Depends. Prison plus indentured sservitude (slavery), often. Death if resist arrest, defy authorities. Death PENALTY (court) rare.
@Tobbunthank you 😄. How about that slavery, tho? Does it differ a lot between Durpar and Estagund? Trade? Is it regulated? pic.twitter.com/y3ZhLgSJhR Only general regulation: when borders crossed, head tax per slave. Each land has its own slave treatment laws (can't kill, mistreat)
@Tobbun Very little difference between Durpar and Estagund except dry Durpar has strict water per slave minimums.
@Tobbunis there much (slave)trade with the Beastlands? How are the borders there? A lot, and the borders there are "open" (no taxes, no inspections, just mobile armed patrols against raiders, not merchants).
