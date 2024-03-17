After the Spellplague ended, did the geo of Toril become whole again?

@mikemearls @ChrisPerkinsDnD @JeremyECrawford After the Spellplague ended, did the geo. of Toril revert, like did Maztica become whole again — Joseph Michael Stash (@MCSportsSwami) February 20, 2017

Maztica is back where it was, more or less intact. #WOTCstaff https://t.co/EBCgbCBxID — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) February 20, 2017