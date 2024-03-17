After the Spellplague ended, did the geo of Toril become whole again?

@mikemearls @ChrisPerkinsDnD @JeremyECrawford After the Spellplague ended, did the geo. of Toril revert, like did Maztica become whole again
— Joseph Michael Stash (@MCSportsSwami) February 20, 2017
Maztica is back where it was, more or less intact. #WOTCstaff https://t.co/EBCgbCBxID
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) February 20, 2017
@ChrisPerkinsDnD More or less? 😉
— Sardonicus (@RealSardonicus) February 20, 2017
Maztica returns to Toril after its long "banishment" to Abeir. It's safe to say some things might be different there now. #WOTCstaff https://t.co/WzXRmOtocT
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) February 20, 2017