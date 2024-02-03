What's the reason that a non-monk character can't use the second fist as a bonus action when it can already use that bonus action for any light weapon? If you could use both fist, you still deal less damage than a monk…

The 2-weapon bonus action on page 195 of the Player’s Handbook is a special action for weapons that have the light property. It has no other purpose. It’s not trying to model two-handed fighting of any other sort. Other features in the game do that better. #DnD https://t.co/pRuSlgGZgq

