So far use of Perception vs Investigation has been inconsistent in 5e modules

@pukunui81So far use of Perception vs Investigation has been inconsistent in 5e modules. We need a Sage Advice column to clear it up. The default, as stated in the Player's Handbook, is to use Perception to spot a secret door.
@MerricBAppreciate some Sage Advice on difference between Perception and Investigation. c.f. http://www.enworld.org/forum/showthread.php?433679-Perception-vs-Investigation … #dnd #dnd5e Rule of thumb: Use Perception to spot/hear something. Use Investigation to deduce something based on clues. There can be overlap.
