In your mind, what’s the difference between the relationship of warlock and patron, and a profane soul blood hunter and their patron? Thinking of playing a blood hunter in an upcoming campaign ♥️Similar, but the agreement is on a more minimized scale.
Think of it like this: Warlock = a full time employee with salary and benefits. Profane Soul = a contracted, hourly employee with reduced hours and responsibility.
— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) March 1, 2018
You can download Blood Hunter class here:
http://www.dmsguild.com/Blood-Hunter-Class