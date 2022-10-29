In your mind, what’s the difference between the relationship of warlock and patron, and a profane soul blood hunter and their patron? Thinking of playing a blood hunter in an upcoming campaign ♥️Similar, but the agreement is on a more minimized scale.

Think of it like this: Warlock = a full time employee with salary and benefits. Profane Soul = a contracted, hourly employee with reduced hours and responsibility.

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) March 1, 2018