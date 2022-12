What’s the difference between hit points and hull points? Starships and other space vehicles with hardened hulls and shields use hull points. One hull point is equal to 10 hit points. Hull points are only used for space combat. Normal planetary and underwater vehicles still use hit points. #EsperGenesis #dnd5e

