ppPPpPPPPPPP

Some queens are walking displays of gilded rank and bejewelled splendour
And some are utter bitches who like to flog or execute every fancied offender
Until the realm knows which sort this is, I think I’ll go on an extended bender
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 12, 2022
The reputation of the Princess must be above all question
Of indiscretion, injudicious judgment, or indelicate suggestion
Whatever she does, she must never, ever do indiscreetly
Or we’ll wallow in daily gossip about her until we drown completely
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 14, 2022