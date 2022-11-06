ppPPpPPPPPPP

Some queens are walking displays of gilded rank and bejewelled splendour And some are utter bitches who like to flog or execute every fancied offender Until the realm knows which sort this is, I think I’ll go on an extended bender

The reputation of the Princess must be above all question

Of indiscretion, injudicious judgment, or indelicate suggestion

Whatever she does, she must never, ever do indiscreetly

Or we’ll wallow in daily gossip about her until we drown completely

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 14, 2022