What’s going on at Larlock’s Crypt these days?

@TheEdVerse what’s going on at Warlock’s Crypt these days? 1492DR Someone was asking this question in a Realms based Facebook Group today. #Realmslore — DavidGrider (@dgrider1234) January 22, 2022

1)

Some of what’s going on is NDA, I’m afraid, but two important ongoing processes are complex, long-term, many-layered (spell upon spell upon spell) castings by the liches who obey Larloch, following his standing orders… 2)

…(“If I am absent for this amount of time, begin casting X”).

The first casting is a complex defense-in-depth series of wards that augment the usual wards, and involve sixteen ‘bound’ death tyrants, and eight bound dracoliches.#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 23, 2022

3)

The second casting is a series of spells that will begin to covertly take over the minds of particular wizards all over Toril, including a zulkir of Thay, a member of the Twisted Rune, a member of the Arcane Brotherhood, … 4)

…several senior Zhentarim, a Cult of the Dragon mage, and so on, so they will do the bidding of their Warlock’s Crypt “controllers” (in most cases, without even realizing it).

There’s no confusion, consternation, defiance, or…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 23, 2022

5)

…power struggle going on in the Crypt. To the liches therein, Larloch is simply off on one of his longer jaunts, doing things he hasn’t told them about. The lich Aumhrathond is Acting Castellan of the Crypt. 6)

Since the end of the Second Sundering, the liches of the Crypt have successfully bred certain “new” (crossbreed) monsters, that I’ll tell you more about some other time. ;}#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 23, 2022