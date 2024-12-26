@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls @ChrisPerkinsDnD what would happen to an undead if a hero blocked it's connection to the negative plane? #dnd — Jonah Hall (@TheAdjunctDM) January 22, 2017

Undeath doesn't rely on the Shadowfell for its existence. #DnD https://t.co/tHVk5CFNCf — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 22, 2017

While negative energy is needed to create undead, most undead creatures don't have a lifeline to the plane once they're created. #WOTCstaff https://t.co/XaTkFHtezR — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 22, 2017

Casting cure wounds on an undead has no effect, as indicated in the spell's text. #DnD https://t.co/4fx0rXMoBA — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 22, 2017