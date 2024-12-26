@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls @ChrisPerkinsDnD what would happen to an undead if a hero blocked it's connection to the negative plane? #dnd
— Jonah Hall (@TheAdjunctDM) January 22, 2017
Undeath doesn't rely on the Shadowfell for its existence. #DnD https://t.co/tHVk5CFNCf
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 22, 2017
While negative energy is needed to create undead, most undead creatures don't have a lifeline to the plane once they're created. #WOTCstaff https://t.co/XaTkFHtezR
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 22, 2017
@TheAdjunctDM @DnDDomain @JeremyECrawford @mikemearls @ChrisPerkinsDnD I assumed that was basically what happened when you cast Cure on them
— Explorer Rowan ⭐️ (@ExplorerRowan) January 22, 2017
Casting cure wounds on an undead has no effect, as indicated in the spell's text. #DnD https://t.co/4fx0rXMoBA
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 22, 2017
@ogro_himself any design reasons for cure not causing damage to undead as it did in 3rd edition? The 3rd edition PH made cure wounds (aka cure light wounds) deal damage to undead. No other PH for the game does so.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 22, 2017