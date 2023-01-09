Good evening, @TheEdVerse! I'm starting to think about the ending of Dungeon of the Mad Mage. In your Realms, what would happen if Halaster were destroyed by adventurers? — Scroll for Initiative 📜🇺🇦 (@scrollforinit) November 7, 2022

A lot of Undermountain magic tied to him would briefly go wild, and Chosen and other servitors of Mystra (weaveghosts, etc.) would be “sent in” to stabilize matters. Gates/portals would open in Undermountain and certain monsters would flood in (e.g. some dragons…

…who covet the place for a lair). Some of Halaster's experimental spells would "run wild" without him, and some apprentices who were hiding from him would be emboldened and "go public," and so on.

Lots of "and so on." ;}#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) November 8, 2022

Wouldve it mean that amount of her Chosen would increase? Or is it already many to seal such “leaks in Weave”. No increase, she has lots of servitors and time would be of the essence (no time to recruit and train).#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) November 8, 2022

Mystra doesn't see things that way; she's all about providing magic to all sentients and letting them use it creatively (hence her not stopping Karsus). She didn't tie Halaster to Undermountain; he did that.

Was “tying” Halaster to the Undermountain a mistake in the eyes of Mystra? She likely thinks most mortal actions are mistakes. ;}#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) November 8, 2022