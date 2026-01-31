@ChrisPerkinsDnD How soon/what types of magic items do you introduce to low-level parties? Any thoughts on best practice? — Patrick McAlpine (@Galahad007) January 5, 2016

Depends on the campaign, but in general, I would err on the side of being stingy with non-consumable magic items. https://t.co/gcPlCzmn3n — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 5, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD So no Deck of Many Things? — Todd Sampson (@fmacanadaguy) January 5, 2016

Not unless you want your game to go in potentially weird and wonderful directions. https://t.co/5ZHdIcXmoW — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 5, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD favorite magic item from 5e? — Michael Sarchet (@msarchet) January 5, 2016

It's a tie: the bag of beans and the horn of blasting. https://t.co/nQePg6UgHF — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 5, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD what levels would be considered low, medium, and high? — Wesley Osigian (@OsigianWesley) January 5, 2016

The DMG contains some guidance. https://t.co/NNwjW8i4Jl — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 5, 2016