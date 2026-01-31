@ChrisPerkinsDnD How soon/what types of magic items do you introduce to low-level parties? Any thoughts on best practice?
— Patrick McAlpine (@Galahad007) January 5, 2016
Depends on the campaign, but in general, I would err on the side of being stingy with non-consumable magic items. https://t.co/gcPlCzmn3n
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 5, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD So no Deck of Many Things?
— Todd Sampson (@fmacanadaguy) January 5, 2016
Not unless you want your game to go in potentially weird and wonderful directions. https://t.co/5ZHdIcXmoW
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 5, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD favorite magic item from 5e?
— Michael Sarchet (@msarchet) January 5, 2016
It's a tie: the bag of beans and the horn of blasting. https://t.co/nQePg6UgHF
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 5, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD what levels would be considered low, medium, and high?
— Wesley Osigian (@OsigianWesley) January 5, 2016
The DMG contains some guidance. https://t.co/NNwjW8i4Jl
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 5, 2016
@kenesisiscool @ChrisPerkinsDnDIn 5e low levels are typically 5 and below, medium are 5-10, high is 10-15, and legendary is 15-20. thanks
— Wesley Osigian (@OsigianWesley) January 5, 2016