A Wizard without new spells

@mikemearls Can a wizard remain an effective caster if he is not allowed to learn spells outside of leveling up?
— Connor (@CosmicKeyring) January 5, 2016
Yes, the system was built to withstand a wizard never finding new spells via treasure. https://t.co/GndhRBybUt
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 5, 2016
@mikemearls I wish there was a set of "rare" spells that a wizard wasn't allowed to learn by leveling up, ones that were "treasure only".
— Tim (@looneysquash) January 5, 2016
It's a little tricky to balance, but a cool idea. Would make an interesting variant rule. https://t.co/2nBfnpFyDV
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 5, 2016