A Wizard without new spells

@mikemearls Can a wizard remain an effective caster if he is not allowed to learn spells outside of leveling up? — Connor (@CosmicKeyring) January 5, 2016

Yes, the system was built to withstand a wizard never finding new spells via treasure. https://t.co/GndhRBybUt — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 5, 2016

@mikemearls I wish there was a set of "rare" spells that a wizard wasn't allowed to learn by leveling up, ones that were "treasure only". — Tim (@looneysquash) January 5, 2016