@JeremyECrawford What specifically does "Melee Weapon Attack" mean: A melee attack with a weapon, or an attack with a melee weapon? — Anonymous (@ApocalypticTwit) August 20, 2015

A melee weapon attack is a melee attack with a weapon. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 20, 2015

@undrhil @ApocalypticTwitsince unarmed strikes are no longer considered weapons, they cannot be used for melee weapon attacks? The rule on unarmed strikes is an exception: they can be used for melee weapon attacks, despite not being weapons. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 20, 2015