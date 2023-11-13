What specifically does “Melee Weapon Attack” mean?

  1. Michael says:

    So an elks antlers aren’t melee weapon attacks? Meaning I can’t duplicate a Smite Spell with while riding a summoned steed?

    • carlosmoya79 says:

      Natural weapons either are weapons (and therefore you can make Melee Weapon Attacks with them) or are unarmed attacks (and therefore you can make Melee Weapon Attacks with them).

