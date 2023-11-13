@JeremyECrawford What specifically does "Melee Weapon Attack" mean: A melee attack with a weapon, or an attack with a melee weapon?
— Anonymous (@ApocalypticTwit) August 20, 2015
A melee weapon attack is a melee attack with a weapon. https://t.co/2OYgN4Ghgo
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 20, 2015
@undrhil @ApocalypticTwitsince unarmed strikes are no longer considered weapons, they cannot be used for melee weapon attacks? The rule on unarmed strikes is an exception: they can be used for melee weapon attacks, despite not being weapons.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 20, 2015
@sebkhaNot to be confused with: an attack with a melee weapon.
That's correct, since an attack with a melee weapon can be a ranged attack if you throw it.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 20, 2015
2 thoughts on “What specifically does “Melee Weapon Attack” mean?”
So an elks antlers aren’t melee weapon attacks? Meaning I can’t duplicate a Smite Spell with while riding a summoned steed?
Natural weapons either are weapons (and therefore you can make Melee Weapon Attacks with them) or are unarmed attacks (and therefore you can make Melee Weapon Attacks with them).