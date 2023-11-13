@JeremyECrawford @Dan_Dillon_1 Twinned Spell says: "targets only one creature" Can Dragon's Breath be Twinned since it only "targets" one creature? The cone from Dragon's Breath does not target a creature, it effects an area.

I saw that too. My argument is in the text of Twinned and the word Target. Dragon’s Breath only “targets” once and only one creature No where in the text of Twinned, does it say "affects"

I encourage you to run Twinned Spell in the way that makes the most sense to you and your group.

I've expressed our intent about the dragon's breath spell and Twinned Spell. A group decides whether to embrace that intent.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 23, 2020