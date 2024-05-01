What specific role clerics trained as warrior-priests could fulfill in the Purple Dragons?

Hi Mr Greenwood! I’m prepping to play a war domain cleric of Torm in Tyranny of Dragons. I love Cormyr & wondered what specific role (if any) clerics trained as warrior-priests could fulfill in the Purple Dragons. Thanks for answering our questions, hi from Holland Hi, Gerben! Warrior-priest clerics would be scattered through the ranks to be "battlefield medics" for every harmar (=strike force=platoon, in modern parlance). Ideally, two attached to every recce band sent out.

