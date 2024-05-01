What specific role clerics trained as warrior-priests could fulfill in the Purple Dragons?

Hi Mr Greenwood! I’m prepping to play a war domain cleric of Torm in Tyranny of Dragons. I love Cormyr & wondered what specific role (if any) clerics trained as warrior-priests could fulfill in the Purple Dragons. Thanks for answering our questions, hi from Holland Hi, Gerben! Warrior-priest clerics would be scattered through the ranks to be "battlefield medics" for every harmar (=strike force=platoon, in modern parlance). Ideally, two attached to every recce band sent out.
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) November 21, 2017
That’s great and very usable. Any particular source (novel, manual, or otherwise) I can check out to learn more about this? Sorry, but no; we never got around to a heavy-duty sourcebook on Cormyr. Closest thing is POWER OF FAERUN but it sadly neglects warrior-priests. Jerry Davis on Candlekeep compiled a lot of Cormyrean military lore, some years back.
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) November 22, 2017