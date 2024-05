Hey Ed, can you tell me how elves hold their funeral rites in the realms (more specific the wood elves in the Misty Forest)?

Rites vary widely (by elf type, region, community, AND family). Wood elves in the Misty Forest "plant" (bury) bodies of their fallen beneath seedlings, or plant new seedlings above a burial. Esteemed and powerful are entombed within a living tree (opened and resealed by magic).

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) November 26, 2017