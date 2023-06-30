@JeremyECrawford @ChrisPerkinsDnD @mikemearls What sorts of college classes would you recommend to someone looking at a future in game design?
— Jesse Buckalew (@BuckalewJesse) August 20, 2018
Want to study for a career in game design? The type of design you want to do is an important consideration: story design, system design for a video game, board game design, tabletop RPG design, etc. There are many possible paths. https://t.co/m0TgPNit9s
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 20, 2018
If you dream of excelling as a D&D designer, you need a mix of qualities, including these:
– A playful imagination
– Storytelling experience
– A collaborative spirit
– A command of writing in English
– Sharp analytical skills
– Solid math skills
– Fluency with the game #DnD
