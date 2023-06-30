@JeremyECrawford @ChrisPerkinsDnD @mikemearls What sorts of college classes would you recommend to someone looking at a future in game design?

Want to study for a career in game design? The type of design you want to do is an important consideration: story design, system design for a video game, board game design, tabletop RPG design, etc. There are many possible paths. https://t.co/m0TgPNit9s

If you dream of excelling as a D&D designer, you need a mix of qualities, including these:

– A playful imagination

– Storytelling experience

– A collaborative spirit

– A command of writing in English

– Sharp analytical skills

– Solid math skills

– Fluency with the game #DnD

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 20, 2018