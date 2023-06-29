@JeremyECrawford In the case of a Half-Orc or Barbarian's brutal critical, are these dice applied before or after damage is rolled twice? — Harris 'Ogre' G. (@DasOgrefied) August 12, 2018

A half-orc's Savage Attacks lets you add one more weapon die to the extra damage of the critical hit. If you're curious about timing, the extra damage of a critical hit doesn't exist until you roll the extra dice for the critical hit. #DnD https://t.co/TxkujBMx6d — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 14, 2018

So if a half orc is using a great sword that does 2d6 damage, when it roles a crit does it roll an extra 1d6 or 2d6? — LilD00bie (@AndrewDerp) August 14, 2018

The text of Savage Attacks says you add one die to the extra damage of the critical hit. That's one die. So if your weapon normally deals 2d6 damage on a hit, adding one die means you add 1d6. #DnD https://t.co/w8ajO2Y3Jh — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 14, 2018