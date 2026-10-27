@ChrisPerkinsDnD can you tell me what races are susceptible to being turned into a vampire???
— Brianna (@briannahoomes) May 30, 2016
Any humanoid creature could be turned into a vampire. https://t.co/QAiJcwR48k
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 31, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD @briannahoomes don't forget Sakatha the Vampire Lizard King from Tomb of the Lizard King
— Gasolinemoth (@gasolinemoth) May 31, 2016
Lizardfolk are humanoids. https://t.co/q53gY5tuO6
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 31, 2016