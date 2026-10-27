@ChrisPerkinsDnD What abilities are used to find or disarm traps? — Josh (@Beardmask) May 30, 2016

Usually it's a Wisdom (Perception) check to find a trap and a Dexterity check to disable it. https://t.co/6ceQDduFHO — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 31, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Would you ever use Intelligence (Investigation) to find a trap? — Maes (@metadoxy) May 31, 2016